Advertisement

Huskers battle, fall to 25th-ranked Hawkeyes

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team fought hard against 25th-ranked Iowa, but was unable to hold off a second-half surge by the Hawkeyes Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers suffered an 88-78 loss, which drops Nebraska’s record to 7-21 (1-16 Big Ten).

Alonzo Verge, Jr. scored a team-high 18 points, while Bryce McGowens added 13 points. The Huskers shot 44 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Iowa was led by Tony Perkins’ 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. The Hawkeyes picked up their 20th win of the season.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
State, federal agencies investigating Nebraska county road bridge explosion
Nebraska State Capitol
State senators pass COVID-19 vaccine exemption
UPDATE: 911, non-emergency phones lines restored
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near Sumner and 20th Streets at 8:45 a.m.
One person injured after fire in south Lincoln
Many of us are watching the situation between Ukraine and Russia and some are wondering how it...
Ukraine & Russia Conflict: Potential impacts on Nebraska

Latest News

Nebraska beats Wayne St.
Nebraska beats Wayne St.
H.S. Swimming (2.25.2022)
H.S. Swimming (2.25.2022)
HS Basketball (2.25.2022)
HS Basketball (2.25.2022)
Iowa vs. Nebraska (Husker Basketball)
Iowa vs. Nebraska (Husker Basketball)