Huskers battle, fall to 25th-ranked Hawkeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team fought hard against 25th-ranked Iowa, but was unable to hold off a second-half surge by the Hawkeyes Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers suffered an 88-78 loss, which drops Nebraska’s record to 7-21 (1-16 Big Ten).

Alonzo Verge, Jr. scored a team-high 18 points, while Bryce McGowens added 13 points. The Huskers shot 44 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Nebraska men's basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg:



"We absolutely love it here. I'm thankful to be the coach here. I want to be the coach here for a long time."#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/Mn5CAeNZkC — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 26, 2022

Iowa was led by Tony Perkins’ 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. The Hawkeyes picked up their 20th win of the season.

