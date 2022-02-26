Judge: Jury can hear Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry’s statements

(AP) -OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ruled that U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s statements to federal authorities about an illegal 2016 campaign contribution can be used against him during his trial.

The decision issued Wednesday was a setback for the nine-term Nebraska Republican, who is accused of lying to those agents about what he knew about the donation.

Fortenberry was indicted in October after federal authorities alleged that he knowingly made false statements about a $30,000 donation that was funneled into his campaign from a Nigerian billionaire during a Los Angeles fundraiser. Fortenberry’s lawyers have said Fortenberry cooperated and was telling the truth when he claimed not to know that the donation had come from a foreign donor, in violation of federal law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.