Nebraska beach volleyball goes 2-0 on first day of beach season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska beach volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a pair of wins over Wayne State and Park on Friday at the Hawks Championship Center.

NU’s top pair of Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik won their only match of the day, 21-5, 21-18 against Wayne State’s top pair. Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez won their No. 2 match against Wayne State in straight sets, 21-10, 21-13, as did Keonilei Akana and Ally Batenhorst at No. 3 (21-15, 21-13) and Whitney Lauenstein and Kennedi Orr at No. 5 (22-20, 21-19). Nicklin Hames and Lindsay Krause, the Huskers’ No. 4 pair for the morning match, were pushed to a third set but came out victorious, 21-10, 15-21, 15-7.

In the evening match against Park, the Huskers fell behind as NU’s No. 5 pair of Anni Evans and Hayden Kubik dropped their match, 24-22, 20-22, 10-15. But the Huskers’ 2-5 pairs from the morning match moved up to 1-4 against Park and all won in straight sets to give NU the 4-1 win. Allick and Rodriguez, playing at No. 1, won 21-16, 21-16. Akana and Batenhorst earned a 21-9, 21-13 victory in the No. 2 spot, and Hames and Krause were dominant in a 21-7, 21-10 win as Nebraska’s third pair. Lauenstein and Orr teamed up for a 21-7, 21-10 victory as well.

Nebraska is participating in the North Florida Invitational in Jacksonville next Friday and Saturday, where the Huskers will play five matches in two days.

