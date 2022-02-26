NU kicks off Big Red Invite in first

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The third-ranked Nebraska bowling team sits in first place after day one of the competition at the Big Red Invitational with a record of 4-1.

“The team performed at a very high level today in front of an enthusiastic crowd,” said Head Coach Klempa. “It was a fun atmosphere and the team fed off the energy. I am happy we came out as the leader today and look for tomorrow to be another fun day.”

The Huskers’ lineup for the entire day consisted of Michelle Guarro, Kendyl Hofmeister, Kayla Verstraete, Cassidy Ray, and Crystal Elliott.

To start the day, the Huskers faced Quincy. The team started off strong with a win in its first game by a score of 269-213. The Huskers kept this momentum up in games two (248-192), three (214-183), and four (237-222), claiming victory in all. NU finished the match with a close loss in the fifth game (194-190), but took a win in the overall match by a score of 1,158-1,004.

Nebraska went on to face No. 1 McKendree in the second match of the day. The bowlers started strong in game one (203-192), but fell in game two (208-247). The Huskers pushed back in game three to claim a second win by a score of 280-269. In the final two games, NU fell (202-218 and 247-256), and took their first loss by a score of 1,182-1,140.

Next up on the schedule was seventh-ranked Arkansas St. NU quickly adjusted and won their first two games by a score of 258-210 and 247-213. Nebraska battled hard in games four and five, but fell by close scores of 186-193 and 193-196. The Huskers secured their victory in their final game (255-181), completing the1,139-993 victory

Directly after this win, the Huskers went on to face No. 22 Wisconsin Whitewater. To kick off the match, Nebraska took a win in game one by a score of 236-205. In game two, NU fell by a close score of 174-182, but rebounded in game three (200-177). The Huskers took another loss in game four (168-190), but pushed back in game five (257-220) to make their record 3-1 after a 1,035-974 victory.

Last up to face off against the Huskers is No. 25 Central Missouri. To take an early lead, Nebraska won game one with a score of 223-212. Maintaining their momentum, the bowlers claimed victory in games two (194-191) and three (209-201). NU found victory again in games four (278-204) and five (264-198), finishing the day with a 1,168-1,006 victory.

The tournament resumes Saturday morning at 9:10 a.m. as the Huskers start off with a rematch against Quincy.

