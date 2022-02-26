Advertisement

Purse company shows off Native American roots

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Often times, the inspiration to create something can come from a person’s heritage or childhood. For one Lincoln woman’s emerging purse business, her showcase honors her native culture.

Tasha Abourezk owns Mhazuetsa, an all hand-made leather purse company that’s about a year old. The name is actually her middle name, meaning sweetgrass, and a tribute to her life as a member of the MHA Nation, also known as the three affiliated tribes.

“Its just always been really important to me because, especially in cities, a lot of people don’t even realize that native people are actually still in existence,” said Abourezk.

Mhazuetsa incorporates Native American pattern work into pieces anyone can use and appreciate.

“I just like that idea of carrying that cultural element,” said Abourezk.

Abourezk’s childhood was full of nature, growing up in national parks. She started quilting, a long-standing tradition of Native American people. It’s a skill she’s adapted to her new medium, leather.

“I just like working with the leather,” said Abourezk. “It kind of takes me back to the place where I grew up you know the ranches, the farms and I grew up in North Dakota and Montana and its just kind of that western feel.”

Each bag takes a few days to craft. Abourezk selects a hide from her stock, hand cuts gromits and sews them all by hand.

“So I do every single thing by myself,” said Abourezk.

In recent years, Native American artisans are being featured in more mainstream designs and widely acknowledged in general, something Abourezk said is a long time coming.

“Amazing culture, amazing group of people, we have amazing art, and I just think that that’s why I love the fact that my bags are out in the world,” said Abourezk.

Abourezk said the next step is expanding. She hopes to hire two or three more people to help her keep up with a growing demand, but continuing to have that handmade approach.

