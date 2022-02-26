Advertisement

Two arrested after car theft in northeast Lincoln

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were arrested after a car theft in northeast Lincoln on Saturday.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to the 4500 block of Baldwin Ave. at around 8:50 a.m. The victim, a 32-year-old woman, said that her car had been stolen while it was warming up in her drive-way.

At 9:28 a.m., the vehicle was spotted parked near the 5500 Old Cheney Road Strip Mall. Two individuals, 47-year-old Israel James and 28-year-old Nicole Penfield, were seen walking away from the area. Both individuals were detained and arrested for theft by unlawful taking.

This incident is still under investigation.

