Advertisement

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $2.9 million of meth disguised as onions in California. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities seized $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of onions.

It was discovered Feb. 20, during the inspection of a truck at a federal facility in San Diego.

A K-9 unit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection sniffed out the stash.

Authorities found nearly 2,000 packages of meth. The packages were mixed with the shipment and shaped like small white globes, designed to blend in with the onions.

Officers arrested the driver, an unidentified Mexico citizen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested after a car theft in northeast Lincoln on Saturday. The vehicle was...
Two arrested after car theft in northeast Lincoln
Golf cart restrictions begin Feb. 27
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting
A judge has ruled that U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s statements to federal authorities about an...
Judge: Jury can hear Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry’s statements
Often times, the inspiration to create something can come from a person’s heritage or...
Purse company shows off Native American roots

Latest News

Daisy Stickney says her daughter has suffered seizures and fainting spells since the tainted...
Some kids sickened by Navy’s fuel-tainted water still have symptoms, parents say
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
Lawmaker: Time is right for Nebraska-South Dakota expressway
Omaha police officer faces more child pornography charges
FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's...
Hedge fund loses lawsuit in Lee Enterprises takeover fight