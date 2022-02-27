CrossFit program helps those with Down syndrome

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A program for teens and adults with Down syndrome is offering a new kind of experience to help them thrive.

The Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska is partnering with CrossFit Lincoln to bring high-intensity training to those who haven’t had the option before.

The goal is to give those with Down syndrome tools for growth and independent living through being challenged in the gym.

“We wanted to get these athletes exercise, most importantly but cross fit involves a lot of functional movements which is really important for independent living, everyday movement activities,” said Lyndsie Koon. “Every time we drop something on the floor, or we sit to stand or reach over our heads we’re doing functional movements. so CrossFit teaches how to do it safely, efficiently and most of all it’s really fun.”

Koon said the classes are offered once a month at Crossfit Lincoln, but has hopes to grow the program and offer more classes in the near future.

