HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat. Feb. 26)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highschool basketball scores and highlights from playoff district match ups on Saturday, Feb. 26.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

NSAA District Final

Class B

District B-1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 83, Gering 28

District B-2

Omaha Roncalli 52, Crete 27

District B-3

Scottsbluff 61, Seward 43

District B-4

Platteview 58, Aurora 52, OT

District B-5

Beatrice 52, York 37

District B-6

Bennington 44, Elkhorn 39

District B-7

Blair 58, McCook 57

District B-8

Waverly 50, Sidney 44

Class C1

District C1-1

Wahoo 77, Clarkson/Leigh 50

District C1-2

Ashland-Greenwood 71, Minden 32

District C1-6

Wayne 54, O’Neill 38

District C1-7

Ogallala 70, Milford 60

Class C2

District C2-1

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 81, Maxwell 33

District C2-2

Freeman 54, Oakland-Craig 32

District C2-5

Doniphan-Trumbull 60, Bridgeport 41

District C2-6

Norfolk Catholic 56, Palmyra 46

Class D1

District D1-4

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 36

District D1-5

Loomis 57, Kenesaw 54

Class D2

District D2-1

St. Mary’s 74, Spalding Academy 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

NSAA Playoffs

Class A

District A-1

Millard South 74, Omaha South 32

Papillion-LaVista South 55, North Platte 38

District A-2

Fremont 82, Lincoln North Star 42

Kearney 48, Gretna 44

District A-3

Lincoln High 84, Omaha Burke 23

Lincoln Northeast 53, Omaha Westside 32

District A-4

Millard West 61, Omaha Benson 56

Omaha Central 71, Elkhorn South 24

District A-5

Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 20

Lincoln Southwest 65, Norfolk 35

District A-6

Bellevue West 54, Omaha Marian 47

Lincoln Pius X 45, Papillion-LaVista 43, OT

District A-7

Bellevue East 58, Omaha Northwest 28

Millard North 55, Columbus 35

