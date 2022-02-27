HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat. Feb. 26)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highschool basketball scores and highlights from playoff district match ups on Saturday, Feb. 26.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
NSAA District Final
Class B
District B-1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 83, Gering 28
District B-2
Omaha Roncalli 52, Crete 27
District B-3
Scottsbluff 61, Seward 43
District B-4
Platteview 58, Aurora 52, OT
District B-5
Beatrice 52, York 37
District B-6
Bennington 44, Elkhorn 39
District B-7
Blair 58, McCook 57
District B-8
Waverly 50, Sidney 44
Class C1
District C1-1
Wahoo 77, Clarkson/Leigh 50
District C1-2
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Minden 32
District C1-6
Wayne 54, O’Neill 38
District C1-7
Ogallala 70, Milford 60
Class C2
District C2-1
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 81, Maxwell 33
District C2-2
Freeman 54, Oakland-Craig 32
District C2-5
Doniphan-Trumbull 60, Bridgeport 41
District C2-6
Norfolk Catholic 56, Palmyra 46
Class D1
District D1-4
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 36
District D1-5
Loomis 57, Kenesaw 54
Class D2
District D2-1
St. Mary’s 74, Spalding Academy 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
NSAA Playoffs
Class A
District A-1
Millard South 74, Omaha South 32
Papillion-LaVista South 55, North Platte 38
District A-2
Fremont 82, Lincoln North Star 42
Kearney 48, Gretna 44
District A-3
Lincoln High 84, Omaha Burke 23
Lincoln Northeast 53, Omaha Westside 32
District A-4
Millard West 61, Omaha Benson 56
Omaha Central 71, Elkhorn South 24
District A-5
Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 20
Lincoln Southwest 65, Norfolk 35
District A-6
Bellevue West 54, Omaha Marian 47
Lincoln Pius X 45, Papillion-LaVista 43, OT
District A-7
Bellevue East 58, Omaha Northwest 28
Millard North 55, Columbus 35
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.