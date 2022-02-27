Advertisement

Lawmaker: Time is right for Nebraska-South Dakota expressway

(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A lawmaker is promoting construction of a long debated four-lane highway between Yankton and Norfolk, Nebraska, citing the recent availability of federal money.

Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood has proposed a bill that would turn the 57-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 81 into an expressway. Flood says Norfolk was mistakenly overlooked on the state’s 1988 expressway plan linking cities of 15,000 with the interstate. Norfolk’s population is about 25,000.  

In the latest census, Yankton has surpassed 15,000 residents, a figure that grows to about 20,000 residents when including the popular Lewis and Clark Lake area. Flood says the timing is right with the availability of federal pandemic relief funds and federal money for infrastructure projects

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested after a car theft in northeast Lincoln on Saturday. The vehicle was...
Two arrested after car theft in northeast Lincoln
Golf cart restrictions begin Feb. 27
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting
A judge has ruled that U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s statements to federal authorities about an...
Judge: Jury can hear Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry’s statements
Often times, the inspiration to create something can come from a person’s heritage or...
Purse company shows off Native American roots

Latest News

Omaha police officer faces more child pornography charges
FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's...
Hedge fund loses lawsuit in Lee Enterprises takeover fight
Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near the 3100 block of 40th Street on Sunday.
One man stabbed after fight in southeast Lincoln
Two in custody after car theft Saturday morning
Two in custody after car theft Saturday morning