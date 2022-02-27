Lincoln Southwest dominates at state swimming finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Saturday at the state swimming final Lincoln Southwest won team state title for both boys and girls.

The Silverhawk boys opened up the day with a record breaking performance in the 200 yard medley relay. The team comprised of Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil and Tommy Palmer finished the relay in 1:29:37, a new meet record.

Palmer went on to win 1st place in the 50 freestyle as well. Palmer not the only one from that relay to win gold. Kael Mlinek finished first in the 100 yard freestyle.

Joining them on the girls team was Lincoln Southwest’s Bella Livingston who won gold in the 50 yard freestyle.

Sophomore sensation Natalya Woods out of Lincoln Southeast is now a four time state champion. On Saturday she won gold in both the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle.

