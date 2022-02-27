Omaha police officer faces more child pornography charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer is facing two more federal child pornography charges, and the department has moved to fire him.

Officer Christopher Groth was originally charged with transporting child pornography. Now he is also charged with producing and possessing child pornography. Court documents say that Groth coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct between September and December of 2020 for the purpose of producing a visual depiction.

An Omaha police spokesman said department officials started the process of firing the 15-year veteran shortly after his arrest earlier this month. He made his initial appearance in federal court on Feb. 16 and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

