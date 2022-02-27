Advertisement

One man stabbed after fight in southeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near the 3100 block of 40th Street on Sunday.
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near the 3100 block of 40th Street on Sunday.

According to LPD, a 30-year-old male arrived in the area with a group of friends at around 2:10 a.m. A verbal altercation with an unknown male occurred, and turned physical. During the fight, the 30-year-old was stabbed in the back of the right thigh and suffered minor lacerations to his left arm and hand.

The victim then went to a local hospital and sought treatment.

The unknown male suspect fled the scene. According to witnesses, they were approximately 5′6, 140lbs and wearing a heavy-set coat and hoody.

This incident remains under investigation.

