Advertisement

Huskers begin spring football practice

Scott Frost following the first Spring practice of 2022.
Scott Frost following the first Spring practice of 2022.(Kevin Sjuts)
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football is back.

Feb. 28 marks the first practice of 2022 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they’ll head into the fall with almost an entire new offensive approach.

During the off-season, Nebraska replaced most of its offensive coaches by hiring four new offensive assistant coaches plus a special teams coordinator.

The biggest change comes in the hiring of ex-Pittsburgh Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple, who takes over Frost’s old job of calling plays on offense.

The Huskers also have ten new Division I and three new junior college transfers, highlighted by quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Casey Thompson to replace ex-Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez.

These moves come after Nebraska posted a 3-9 record in 2021, suffering their fifth consecutive losing season.

The Huskers begin practice ahead of their annual Red vs. White spring scrimmage on April 9.

They open the season abroad in Dublin, Ireland against Northwestern on Aug. 27.

Feb. 28 marks the first practice of 2022 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they’ll head into the fall with almost an entire new offensive approach.
Feb. 28 marks the first practice of 2022 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they’ll head into the fall with almost an entire new offensive approach.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD: Man loses $210,000 in online bank scam
Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near the 3100 block of N. 40th Street on Sunday.
One man stabbed after fight in northeast Lincoln
The scene of a two-vehicle crash at 66th & Vine Streets, Sunday evening.
One person hospitalized after Sunday evening crash
A section of W. Denton Road had been closed as firefighters battled a fire.
Stretch of road reopens following fire at dairy farm southwest of Lincoln
Truck hits Omaha bridge, stopping train traffic

Latest News

Kalynn Meyer, a member of the Nebraska volleyball team, is participating in the 2022...
Superior native Meyer leaves Husker volleyball to focus on track & field
Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert.
NReport Podcast: Huskers Spring Football is back!
Nebraska women's basketball players take a victory lap following their win over Northwestern in...
Huskers win 16th home game, tie program record
Derrick Walker's slam dunk was part of a 93-point outburst by Nebraska at Penn State.
Hot-shooting Huskers blow out Penn St.