Huskers begin spring football practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football is back.

Feb. 28 marks the first practice of 2022 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they’ll head into the fall with almost an entire new offensive approach.

During the off-season, Nebraska replaced most of its offensive coaches by hiring four new offensive assistant coaches plus a special teams coordinator.

The biggest change comes in the hiring of ex-Pittsburgh Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple, who takes over Frost’s old job of calling plays on offense.

The Huskers also have ten new Division I and three new junior college transfers, highlighted by quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Casey Thompson to replace ex-Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez.

These moves come after Nebraska posted a 3-9 record in 2021, suffering their fifth consecutive losing season.

The Huskers begin practice ahead of their annual Red vs. White spring scrimmage on April 9.

They open the season abroad in Dublin, Ireland against Northwestern on Aug. 27.

