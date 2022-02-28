Nebraska AAA shares ways to save money at the gas pump

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the fighting between Ukraine and Russia continues, filling up the gas tank is becoming more stressful. With nicer weather just around the corner, it’s threatening even higher gas prices.

To close out the month of February, the average price for a gallon of gas in Lincoln is at $3.49. Prices in Lincoln haven’t been this high since 2014.

Here are some tips from AAA on saving some money at the gas pump.

Keep tires inflated properly. Under-inflated tires can decrease your gas mileage by as much as three percent.

Keep an eye on the speed limit. Every 5 miles-per-hour you drive above 60 is like paying an additional 15-cents per gallon of gas.

Take advantage of rewards programs. It might not seem like much, but in the long term it can save a significant amount.

Avoid idling. Letting your car idle for more than 10 seconds uses more gas than turning it on or off.

“There are a bunch of little things that you can do and they do add up,” AAA Public Affairs Specialist, Meredith Mitts said, “Whether that’s using your fuel rewards, making the most of your trip, carpooling or not letting your car run as long. I know it doesn’t sound like it’s going to save a lot, but those things do add up especially over time and if you’re doing multiple things regularly.”

Gas prices have risen about 75 cents in just the last year alone. As the weather turns nicer heading into March, it could keep those prices surging forward.

According to AAA, historically gas prices start rising in the month of March and continue throughout the spring and summer time. Even though prices are already the highest they’ve been in nearly a decade, Mitts said she doesn’t think this will have an impact on travel, and expects the next few months to stay busy on the roads.

“Generally speaking in the past we haven’t seen a major deterrence from travel just because of the gas prices rising,” Mitts said, “Usually we will see that travelers will cut their budget elsewhere like eating out one meal less or staying at a slightly lower rate hotel.”

On average, gas prices between March and Memorial Day go up anywhere from 25 to 75 cents, which would inch Lincoln closer to $4 a gallon.

