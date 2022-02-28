Advertisement

NReport Podcast: Huskers Spring Football is back!

Hear from Coach Frost as Bill & Kevin set the stage for Nebraska Spring Football. On Day 1 we heard from several players, Frost, and every assistant coach.
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Feb. 28: Huskers Spring Football is BACK!

Hear from Coach Scott Frost as Kevin Sjuts & Bill Schammert set the stage for Nebraska Spring Football. On Day 1 we heard from several players, Frost, and every assistant coach. Kevin gives his 5 takeaways from Day 1 and what he wants to learn over the next 14 practices.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search "huskers" or "nreport".

