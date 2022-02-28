NReport Podcast: Huskers Spring Football is back!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Feb. 28: Huskers Spring Football is BACK!

Hear from Coach Scott Frost as Kevin Sjuts & Bill Schammert set the stage for Nebraska Spring Football. On Day 1 we heard from several players, Frost, and every assistant coach. Kevin gives his 5 takeaways from Day 1 and what he wants to learn over the next 14 practices.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.