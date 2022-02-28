Advertisement

Stretch of road reopens after fire southwest of Lincoln

A section of W. Denton Road has been closed as firefighters battle a fire.
A section of W. Denton Road has been closed as firefighters battle a fire.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of W. Denton Road reopened following a fire Monday morning outside of southwest Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

---Previous story---

A portion of W. Denton Road has been closed as firefighters battle a fire at a dairy farm just outside of Lincoln.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, W. Denton Road, between S Coddington and SW. 27th Street, has been closed.

In a tweet, LSO said the closure could be extended through the morning commute.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and take a different route.

Volunteer fire departments, including Southwest, Malcolm, Hickman and Crete were dispatched to the scene of the fire, which was first reported 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene early Monday.
Several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene early Monday.(KOLN)

Few other details are unclear, including how the fire started and if there were any injuries.

