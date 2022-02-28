Stretch of road reopens after fire southwest of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of W. Denton Road reopened following a fire Monday morning outside of southwest Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

W Denton Rd has reopened. Thank you for your patience!! https://t.co/5oaJftFans — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) February 28, 2022

---Previous story---

A portion of W. Denton Road has been closed as firefighters battle a fire at a dairy farm just outside of Lincoln.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, W. Denton Road, between S Coddington and SW. 27th Street, has been closed.

In a tweet, LSO said the closure could be extended through the morning commute.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and take a different route.

⚠️ 🔥 W Denton Road is currently closed between S Coddington and SW 27th St as crews respond to a structure fire. The closure could extend through the morning commute. Please avoid the area and choose an alternate route this morning. ⚠️ 🔥 #LNK #LNK911 pic.twitter.com/xqEuwcEdIU — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) February 28, 2022

Volunteer fire departments, including Southwest, Malcolm, Hickman and Crete were dispatched to the scene of the fire, which was first reported 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene early Monday. (KOLN)

Few other details are unclear, including how the fire started and if there were any injuries.

