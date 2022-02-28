Stretch of road reopens after fire southwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of W. Denton Road reopened following a fire Monday morning outside of southwest Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
---Previous story---
A portion of W. Denton Road has been closed as firefighters battle a fire at a dairy farm just outside of Lincoln.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, W. Denton Road, between S Coddington and SW. 27th Street, has been closed.
In a tweet, LSO said the closure could be extended through the morning commute.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and take a different route.
Volunteer fire departments, including Southwest, Malcolm, Hickman and Crete were dispatched to the scene of the fire, which was first reported 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Few other details are unclear, including how the fire started and if there were any injuries.
