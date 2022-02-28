Styx and REO Speedwagon to perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater in May

LINCOLN, Neb. (PRESS RELEASE) - Four years ago, REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour, and the two acts have just announced that they’ll hit the road again this coming summer with special guest George Thorogood and The Destroyers for the Live & UnZoomed tour.

The Styx and REO Speedwagon headlining tour comes to Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln, NE, on May 13, 2022.

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin said, “Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed. If I wasn’t performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED!”

”I can’t think of a better way of touring the U.S.A. next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage,” says Styx’s Tommy Shaw in a press release. “What a great night of music this will be!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com, the Official Ticketmaster app, or buy tickets at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402.904.5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.