Styx and REO Speedwagon to perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater in May

Styx and REO Speedwagon announced at concert stop scheduled for May 13.
Styx and REO Speedwagon announced at concert stop scheduled for May 13.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (PRESS RELEASE) - Four years ago, REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour, and the two acts have just announced that they’ll hit the road again this coming summer with special guest George Thorogood and The Destroyers for the Live & UnZoomed tour.

The Styx and REO Speedwagon headlining tour comes to Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln, NE, on May 13, 2022.

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin said, “Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed. If I wasn’t performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED!”

”I can’t think of a better way of touring the U.S.A. next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage,” says Styx’s Tommy Shaw in a press release. “What a great night of music this will be!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com, the Official Ticketmaster app, or buy tickets at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402.904.5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com.

