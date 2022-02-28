Tuesday Forecast: The 70s back in style...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warmest temperatures of the year so far are expected over the coming days...

Dry conditions and unseasonably warm readings are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s-to-mid 70s under mostly sunny skies...before turning cooler on Thursday as a frontal boundary drops south across the region. Highs on Thursday will “cool” back down into the mid 40s-to-mid 50s...which will still be above-average for this time of year. It will be a bit breezy...and there will be more in the way of cloud cover around...but no precipitation is expected at this time. Temperatures will quickly warm back into the 60s on Friday ahead of a developing weather system that will bring us a slight chance fro precipitation by Friday afternoon...and a better chance for moisture by Friday night and into Saturday. Precipitation chances Friday night will include the possibility of rain...isolated thunderstorms...and even some snow for parts of Nebraska where the air is colder mainly across the north and west. Rain and snow chances will continue into the day on Saturday as temperatures fall and this weather system rolls east. Another weaker disturbance will keep a smaller chance for more rain or snow in the forecast for Sunday...as highs top out only in the 30s and 40s. Changes in this late-week scenario are almost guaranteed...so please stay up-to-date with the latest forecast information as the week wears on.

Lows overnight tonight will hold mainly in the 30s.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday will soar into the mid 60s-to-mid 70s under mostly sunny skies as we begin “meteorological” spring (March 1st).

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

It looks like lows in the low 30s-to-low 40s overnight Tuesday.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will look-and-feel a lot like our Tuesday temperatures...with some areas in southern Nebraska and northern Kansas possibly making a run at 80°.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook starts out quite warm...then cools down later in the week as our much-needed precipitation “chances” arrive.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

The latest 8-to-14 Day Outlooks (March 8th - 14th) continue to indicate a good chance for “cooler-than-average” temperatures beyond the next week...and a slightly-better-than-average chance for “above-average” precipitation for the region over that period as well.

8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (KOLN)

