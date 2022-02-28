Advertisement

War in Ukraine could impact beer prices

The war in Ukraine could impact beer prices in the U.S. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)
By WISN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Prices are climbing, and now even the war in Ukraine could make you pay more for the beer you drink.

“Ukraine accounts for about 20% of beer’s usage of barley. It’s one of the top five global producers of barley, so brewers, particularly at a global level, will be watching the supply and price of barley,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of The Beer Institute.

Major brewers like Molson Coors have been able to absorb the higher costs, but that’s not the case for many craft brewers.

“It’s really hard for us to absorb price increases in raw materials without passing that along to the customer,” said Andrew Gierczak, vice president of MobCraft Beer.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Beer prices are holding at St. Paul Fish Market in Milwaukee, but bartender Paul Johnson said some other bars in the area have already raised their prices by about “50 cents on a glass of beer” and about “$1 on call drinks.”

The possible price hikes do not seem to be stopping people from drinking their favorite beer.

“I’ve been drinking beer since I was too young to drink beer. I’ll continue,” Paula Kennedy said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near the 3100 block of N. 40th Street on Sunday.
One man stabbed after fight in northeast Lincoln
Lawmaker: Time is right for Nebraska-South Dakota expressway
Golf cart restrictions begin Feb. 27
Christopher Groth
Omaha police officer faces more child pornography charges
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions were seized in California.
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

Latest News

Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court to review Native American child adoption law
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks
Meet JenniFUR! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
NOTE: Video issues from source. Dire scenes of the conflict are seen Monday on the outskirts of...
GRAPHIC: Destruction seen near Kyiv, Ukraine