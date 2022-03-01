Advertisement

Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard. (Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You never know what’s hiding under your back deck.

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.

They thought maybe it was a raccoon, but they were shocked to find a mountain lion hiding under the deck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped wrangle the animal on Sunday.

They said it is not a fully grown adult and weighs about 120 pounds.

The agency relocated the animal to a remote area in Larimer County.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash near 70th Street and Old Cheney Road Tuesday evening.
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed while riding with friends
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?
Authorities and paramedics at the 48th & Fremont Casey's, after a clerk was assaulted during an...
UPDATE: LPD investigating three armed robberies they say are connected
Phone Scam
LSO: Raymond man loses $38,000 in phone scam
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial was lowered to Moderate Risk (Yellow).
COVID-19 Risk Dial lowered to Moderate Risk

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation
Keomi Oleana
Parents worried, looking for missing Doniphan-Trumbull teen
Two Tennessee men face trespassing charges after they rescued from a cave. (Source: WTVC, CNN)
2 men rescued after trapped for 24 hours in Tenn. cave
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Fired cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid
President Joe Biden, besmirched with ashes on Ash Wednesday, talked to reporters before heading...
LIVE: Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda