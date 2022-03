OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been confirmed Monday night that the former University of Nebraska President Ronald Roskens has passed away.

The news came from a tweet from the current NU President Ted Carter. Carter adds that Roskens was the longest-serving president of the NU System.

His footprint includes the building at UNO that bears his name, where we help prepare future generations of Nebraska educators. Lynda and I are thinking of President Roskens' wife Lois and their four children during this difficult time. — Ted Carter (@UofNE_President) March 1, 2022

