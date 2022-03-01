Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts signs Coronavirus vaccine exemption legislation

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signing LB 906e into law.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signing LB 906e into law.(Office of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed LB 906e into law on Monday. LB 906e allows Nebraskans to claim medical or religious exemption from coronavirus vaccination requirements in most workplaces. The bill has an emergency clause and will take effect at 12:01 AM on March 1, 2022.

“Sweeping COVID vaccine mandates fail to account for individuals’ medical conditions and religious convictions,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Unlike the Federal government, the Nebraska Legislature recognizes that. Thanks to Senator Ben Hansen for taking action to give Nebraskans an avenue to claim this exemption.”

LB 906e directs the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to create a COVID-19 vaccine exemption form. Nebraskans can use the form to indicate that coronavirus vaccination conflicts with their religious beliefs or practices. They may also use the form for medical exemption, provided a healthcare practitioner has signed a statement that coronavirus vaccination is inadvisable or ought to be delayed given the individual’s medical condition.

The vaccine exemption applies to employers of one or more persons, including State agencies and political subdivisions.

It does not apply to the federal government, tribal governments, or workers covered by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate.

LB 906e pertains to coronavirus vaccination only and does not apply to workplace requirements for COVID-19 testing or the usage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

