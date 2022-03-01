HS Basketball Scoreboard (Mon. Feb. 28)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from district match ups on Monday, Feb. 28.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Auburn 41, Central City 37
Burwell 57, Blue Hill 50
Creighton Preparatory School 53, Omaha Bryan 36
Elkhorn South 71, Papillion-LaVista 57
Fort Calhoun 48, Gordon-Rushville 44
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Heartland 41
Gretna 50, Fremont 42
Howells-Dodge 63, Cross County 47
Kearney Catholic 77, Chadron 37
Lincoln East 67, Millard West 36
Lincoln Northeast 47, Grand Island 37
Lincoln Pius X 69, Lincoln Southeast 37
Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha South 52
Lourdes Central Catholic 67, Ainsworth 52
Millard North 68, Bellevue East 33
Millard South 58, North Platte 42
Omaha Concordia 63, Wood River 27
Omaha North 68, Kearney 48
Omaha Westside 69, Columbus 26
Osceola 61, BDS 38
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Lincoln North Star 49
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
Norfolk VS Bellevue West
Omaha Central VS Omaha Benson
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.