Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Mon. Feb. 28)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from district match ups on Monday, Feb. 28.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Auburn 41, Central City 37

Burwell 57, Blue Hill 50

Creighton Preparatory School 53, Omaha Bryan 36

Elkhorn South 71, Papillion-LaVista 57

Fort Calhoun 48, Gordon-Rushville 44

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Heartland 41

Gretna 50, Fremont 42

Howells-Dodge 63, Cross County 47

Kearney Catholic 77, Chadron 37

Lincoln East 67, Millard West 36

Lincoln Northeast 47, Grand Island 37

Lincoln Pius X 69, Lincoln Southeast 37

Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha South 52

Lourdes Central Catholic 67, Ainsworth 52

Millard North 68, Bellevue East 33

Millard South 58, North Platte 42

Omaha Concordia 63, Wood River 27

Omaha North 68, Kearney 48

Omaha Westside 69, Columbus 26

Osceola 61, BDS 38

Papillion-LaVista South 66, Lincoln North Star 49

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

Norfolk VS Bellevue West

Omaha Central VS Omaha Benson

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD: Man loses $210,000 in online bank scam
Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near the 3100 block of N. 40th Street on Sunday.
One man stabbed after fight in northeast Lincoln
The scene of a two-vehicle crash at 66th & Vine Streets, Sunday evening.
One person hospitalized after Sunday evening crash
A section of W. Denton Road had been closed as firefighters battled a fire.
Stretch of road reopens following fire at dairy farm southwest of Lincoln
Truck hits Omaha bridge, stopping train traffic

Latest News

HS Basketball highlights Monday Feb. 28
HS Basketball highlights Monday Feb. 28
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers
Kalynn Meyer, a member of the Nebraska volleyball team, is participating in the 2022...
Superior native Meyer leaves Husker volleyball to focus on track & field
NReport: Huskers Spring Practice
NReport: Huskers Spring Practice