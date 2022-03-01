Lincoln chef nominated for James Beard Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln chef is making history as a semi-finalist for one of the most prestigious cooking awards there is.

33-year-old Rachel McGill is the first Lincoln chef to ever make the cut and be nominated for a James Beard Award: Best Chef Midwest. Many in the industry liken the award to an Oscar or Emmy for food.

“I got a message from a Facebook friend who said hey congratulations and I said I didn’t know what you’re talking about,” McGill said. “Googled it really quick and I found my name on the list, jumped up and down. Just all sorts of excited.”

McGill is the executive chef and a co-owner at Dish, a fixture on O Street for years, which has seen many different owners but remained a mainstay for fine dining. The menus under McGill are a playful mix of food that guests describe as equally beautiful and delicious.

“I’ve always had a passion to push the envelope in Lincoln,” McGill said.

Now, she’s one of 20 people currently nominated for Best Chef Midwest. Another Nebraska chef, Anthony Kueper from Omaha restaurant Dolce is also there. Just making this first round of the awards, will likely solidify Dish as a destination for foodies.

“I’m hoping that it brings people from Omaha, it brings people from ya know outside of Lincoln to kind of just recognize what we’re doing,” McGill said.

That list was announced late last week, McGill said a few days removed she’s still feeling overwhelmed and celebrating with what she does best - cooking.

“It can be a career changer,” McGill said. “It can be such a huge builder so I’m really excited for what it could mean for the future.”

That nominee list will continue to narrow down. Finalists will be announced later this spring, and the winner will be honored at a ceremony in Chicago in June.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.