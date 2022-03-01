Advertisement

Lincoln’s Fairness Ordinance put on hold after petition gets 18,000 signatures

The Nebraska Family Alliance has put Lincoln's Fairness Ordinance on hold after gathering more than 18,000 signatures.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln’s Fairness Ordinance, set to take effect Tuesday, will not.

Tuesday morning, the Nebraska Family Alliance submitted more than 18,000 signatures. That’s four times the number required to rescind it.

The Fairness Ordiance passed the Lincoln City Council unanimously on Feb. 14. It would have extended employment and workplace protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity, and adds active military and veterans as a protected class.

Now the City Council has the choice to let it go or put the ordinance in front of the voters.

“This has been a nonpartisan initiative that also included people of different perspectives,” said Karen Bowling, executive director NFA. “Both proponents and opponents to the ordinance signed petitions because they believe the gravity of the issue should go to the vote of the people or the city council should rescind their decision. >

The NFA said more than 300 volunteers helped circulate petitions over the last two weeks. So far, 10/11 NOW has yet to hear a response from the city of Lincoln or any council members.

