UPDATE: LPD investigating three armed robberies they say are connected

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating three armed robberies that officers believe are connected.

The Omaha Police Department released a statement advising four parties were taken into custody following an overnight robbery at the Quik Trip located at 5005 South 108th Street in Omaha. The investigation into the Lincoln robberies is ongoing and investigators are following up with the Omaha Police Department.

At this time no arrests have been made in connection with the Lincoln robberies.

The first one happened at 11:50 p.m. on Monday at the Kwik Shop at 44th & Cornhusker. LPD says the suspect walked inside the store, armed with a handgun, took an unknown amount of money and then left.

Minutes later, around 11:56 p.,m. as officers were responding to 44th & Cornhusker, the second robbery occurred at the Casey’s at 48th & Fremont. LPD said a man with the same description walked into the convenience store and demanded money. Police said the suspect hit the clerk in the face with the pistol and fired one round in a different direction as he did so. LPD said the suspect continued threatening the clerk as he gathered an undisclosed amount of money and left.

Police said the clerk was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 1 a.m., on Tuesday, officers were then called to the third robbery, taking place at the Kwik Shop at 27th & W Streets. LPD said in the same way, the suspect demanded money. A 41-year-old man was inside retrieving money from the ATM, so the suspect also demanded money from him. LPD said the customer was eventually kicked in the head by the suspect and gave the suspect some cash. Police believe the clerk also turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, before he left.

LPD said the customer was treated for their injuries at the scene.

. (KOLN/Gray TV)

Around 3:00 a.m., LPD received reports that a Quik Trip convenience store at 5005 S. 108th Street in Omaha had just been robbed by a suspect matching the description of the overnight robberies in Lincoln.

LPD said investigators are working with the Omaha Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to collaboratively resolve these cases.

Digital and forensic evidence was collected from each robbery scene.

Police said the suspect in all three instances had the same description and acted in a similar manner. As a result, LPD believes all three armed robberies in the Capital City are connected.

Anyone with information about any of these robberies should call police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.