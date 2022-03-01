March comes in like a lamb
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine is expected on Tuesday with warm temperatures across Nebraska. Warm temperatures continue on Wednesday with a cool down on Thursday.
Mainly sunny and warm for the Lincoln area on this first day of March. Highs in the lower 70s with a west to northwest wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to around 25 mph Tuesday afternoon.
A few scattered clouds for Tuesday night with lows in the mid 30s.
Mostly sunny and continued warm on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 70s and a west to northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Thursday will be cooler with a few clouds and then warmer temperatures again for Friday. There will be a chance for scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorms late Friday into early Saturday. Saturday will be cooler, breezy with a scattered showers possible. Sunday and Monday will be colder with small chances for precipitation.
