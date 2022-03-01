March comes in like a lamb

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine is expected on Tuesday with warm temperatures across Nebraska. Warm temperatures continue on Wednesday with a cool down on Thursday.

Mainly sunny and warm for the Lincoln area on this first day of March. Highs in the lower 70s with a west to northwest wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to around 25 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Warm temperatures Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Well above average temperatures Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

A few scattered clouds for Tuesday night with lows in the mid 30s.

Relatively mild temperatures Tuesday night for early March. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and continued warm on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 70s and a west to northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Very warm in southern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Thursday will be cooler with a few clouds and then warmer temperatures again for Friday. There will be a chance for scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorms late Friday into early Saturday. Saturday will be cooler, breezy with a scattered showers possible. Sunday and Monday will be colder with small chances for precipitation.

Above average temperatures through Saturday. Rain chances on Friday and Saturday. (1011 Weather)

