New study reveals potential growth in downtown Lincoln

Samantha Bernt on 10/11 NOW at Ten
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A study for the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau shows a new convention center may be just what the city needs.

The organization said a new convention center could help close the competition gap, while offering more to tourists and people who live here. The Convention and Visitors Center said as downtown Lincoln has continued to grow, the city needs something to bring in tourists.

“There is a market that’s ready for it,” said Jeff Maul, executive director of the Visitors Bureau. “We’re losing business each and everyday to Kearney and La Vista, and regionally. It’s the kind of thing as a visitors and convention bureau goes, we hate to see these things so to have a large exhibit facility to bring business back home, that’s the one thing we care about the most.”

Maul said the study, conducted by CSL International, highlighted five areas where a convention center would be likely to take off; near the Cornhusker Hotel, the Telegraph District, the Haymarket’s Post Office, land north of the old Lincoln Journal Star building, and an old Midwest Steel facility south of downtown.

“The key when you identify multiple sites is the walkability, the adjacent restaurant and retail, what’s the environment look like, what’s the entertainment look like and then for those parcels that maybe aren’t close to those type of amenities, we’re in good growth areas in the downtown area,” Maul said.

Maul said the study drove home that Lincoln’s downtown scene is booming and that adding a convention center would help other areas grow.

Daniel Sloan, the owner of the Mill Coffeehouse, has locations in the Haymarket and Telegraph District. He said he’s excited about the idea.

“Whether it’s downtown where there’s already existing hotels, or in an up and coming area like Telegraph, it would spur a lot of that growth in not just The Mill but everyone in that neighborhood would really benefit,” Sloan said.

Maul said it could be up to an eight-year process, but said the next steps include putting a team together to gauge interest.

