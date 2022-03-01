UPDATE: Deadly crash in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a deadly crash near 70th and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday.

According to LPD, a northbound motorcyclist lost control, struck a curb, struck a fence and died at the scene. Another rider was transported with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Northbound 70th Street is currently closed between Highway 2 and Old Cheney Road as police investigate the scene.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more details.

Lincoln Police responded to a deadly crash near 70th and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday. (10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.