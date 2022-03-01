Advertisement

Portion of Tierra Williamsburg Trail to close March 2

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning Wednesday, March 2, the Tierra Williamsburg Trail will be closed at Sequoia Drive for a street improvement project. The project is expected to be completed in 10 days. Detour signs will be posted and trail users will be diverted onto the sidewalks to cross Sequoia Drive at South 30th Street.

For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov  or contact Bobby Bartja, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-1652 or rbartja@lincoln.ne.gov.

