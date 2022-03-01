Portion of Tierra Williamsburg Trail to close March 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning Wednesday, March 2, the Tierra Williamsburg Trail will be closed at Sequoia Drive for a street improvement project. The project is expected to be completed in 10 days. Detour signs will be posted and trail users will be diverted onto the sidewalks to cross Sequoia Drive at South 30th Street.

For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Bobby Bartja, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-1652 or rbartja@lincoln.ne.gov.

