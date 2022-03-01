Spring Game kickoff time announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Kickoff for the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO on Saturday, April 9 has been set for 1 p.m. CT at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on BTN.

Tickets for the Red-White Spring Game remain available at //Huskers.com/tickets. Reserved tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for youth eighth grade and younger. If tickets remain on game-day they will be $20 each.

The Red-White Spring Game will kick off a full day of Nebraska coverage on BTN. Nebraska’s baseball game against Rutgers will follow the spring game on BTN, with first pitch set for 3:15 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.