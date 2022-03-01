Superior native Meyer leaves Husker volleyball to focus on track & field

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska volleyball’s Kalynn Meyer announced on Monday that she will be leaving the program to focus solely on competing with the Husker track and field team for the remainder of her Husker career.

As a sophomore in 2021, Meyer appeared in six matches for the Husker volleyball team and had eight kills and eight blocks. She played in five matches as a true freshman in 2020.

Meyer competed four times for the Nebraska track and field program this past indoor season, her first collegiate track and field experience. She won the shot put title at the Mark Colligan Memorial and represented the Huskers in the shot put at the Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio, this past weekend.

The 6-3 middle blocker was a dominant two-sport athlete at Superior High School. She was an Under Armour First-Team All-American in volleyball and a two-time Lincoln Journal Star Girls Athlete of the Year. Meyer was a three-time state discus champion and a two-time state shot put champion. She is the NSAA all-class state meet record-holder in the discus with a throw of 176-8 to win the state title in 2019. She is also the Class C state meet record-holder in the shot put (49-5).

Meyer’s older sisters, Alex and Leah, are both Nebraska track and field alums. Alex Meyer ranks fifth all-time in the discus at Nebraska, an event Kalynn Meyer will begin when the outdoor season gets underway March 25-26.

“After a lot of consideration about my future goals and dreams, I have made the decision to switch my focus to track and field for the remainder of my collegiate career,” Meyer said. “I want to thank the volleyball coaches, performance team members, and most importantly my teammates for some of the best memories and experiences throughout the last two years. I also want to thank the track and field coaches and athletes for welcoming me as a part of their team. I was blessed with the opportunity to experience both sports, but I am very excited to pursue track and field for my final years as a Husker.”

Added Husker volleyball coach John Cook: “At Nebraska volleyball, we teach our players to dream big. Kalynn is dreaming big for the 2024 Olympics. This path will take her away from Nebraska volleyball so she can begin her journey with Nebraska track and field to pursue that goal. Kalynn has worked really hard, been a great teammate and a coach’s dream. We are looking forward to watching her pursue this dream.”

