Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?
Northbound 70th Street is currently closed between Highway 2 and Old Cheney Road due to a crash.
UPDATE: Deadly crash in south Lincoln
LPD: Man loses $210,000 in online bank scam
Authorities and paramedics at the 48th & Fremont Casey's, after a clerk was assaulted during an...
UPDATE: LPD investigating three armed robberies they say are connected
A section of W. Denton Road had been closed as firefighters battled a fire.
Stretch of road reopens following fire at dairy farm southwest of Lincoln

Latest News

George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken...
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken Paxton in Republican runoff
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
The moon is about to get hit by a big piece of space junk.
Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon
Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Mother of 3 girls slain by father feared for their safety