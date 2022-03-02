Advertisement

Attorney General Peterson joins nationwide investigation into TikTok

FILE - The TikTok app logo
FILE - The TikTok app logo(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) Wednesday, Attorney General Peterson co-led a nationwide investigation into TikTok for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults while use is associated with physical and mental health harms. Attorneys General nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.

Attorney General Peterson has long expressed concern about the negative impacts of social media platforms on Nebraska’s youngest residents.

The investigation will look into the harms such usage causes to young users and what TikTok knew about those harms. The investigation focuses, among other things, on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.

In May 2021, a bipartisan coalition of 44 Attorneys General urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13. In November 2021, Attorneys General from across the country announced their investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform, Instagram, to kids.

Leading the investigation is a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. They are joined by a broad group of Attorneys General from across the country.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash near 70th Street and Old Cheney Road Tuesday evening.
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed while riding with friends
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?
Authorities and paramedics at the 48th & Fremont Casey's, after a clerk was assaulted during an...
UPDATE: LPD investigating three armed robberies they say are connected
Phone Scam
LSO: Raymond man loses $38,000 in phone scam
The intersection of Highways 41 and 43 in Gage County are closed due to a crash involving a semi.
Crash involving semi closes Highway 41 in Gage County

Latest News

Missing Central Nebraska teen found safe
Troopers in Rushville identified a device as an artillery projectile fuze and believed that...
NSP, Air National Guard dispose of multiple explosive devices
Ron Blessing, the owner of Blessing Construction died from his injuries following an accident...
Kearney business owner dies following accident at BluePrint Engines
Zoo Adventures
Zoo Adventures