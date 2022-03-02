Concordia wins GPAC Tournament Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After winning a share of the GPAC Regular Season Championships, Concordia University Nebraska picked up the tournament title of 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Postseason Basketball Tournament with a 77-70 win over the University of Jamestown.

Jamestown, the five seed, put up a fight, leading by as many as five points in a highly contested championship game. The Jimmies were led by Mason Walters with 24 points.

The Bulldogs had four different players in double figures, led by Noah Schutte with 22 and Gage Smith with 20 points.

Concordia garners an automatic berth to the NAIA National Basketball Tournament as the GPAC Postseason Tournament Champion. Briar Cliff also receives an automatic berth as the GPAC regular season co-champion.

64 teams will make the NAIA Men’s Basketball Postseason this year. Games will be played at Opening Round sites on March 11-12 (four team pods). The 16 opening round site winners will play in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship is set for March 17-22, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri, at Municipal Auditorium.

