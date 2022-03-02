HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tues. March 1)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from district match ups on Tuesday, March 1.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Amherst 62, Hastings St. Cecilia 45
Dundy County Stratton 38, Johnson-Brock 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Lawrence-Nelson 41
Hartington Cedar Catholic 75, North Central 42
Mead 56, Leyton 33
Mullen 52, Potter-Dix 37
North Platte St. Patrick’s 55, Ansley-Litchfield 39
Parkview Christian 66, Humphrey St. Francis 40
Riverside 66, Walthill 55
Shelton 59, Medicine Valley 48
Wynot 57, Paxton 41
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
Hyannis VS Hay Springs (at @ Alliance HS)
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Beatrice 44, Elkhorn 41 (ot)
Bellevue East 43, Millard North 39
Bellevue West 38, Lincoln Pius X 36
Fremont 65, Kearney 42
Lincoln High 65, Lincoln Northeast 53
Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln East 36
Omaha Central 59, Millard West 43
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
Millard South VS Papillion-LaVista South
Norris VS Gering (at @ Norris HS)
