HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tues. March 1)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from district match ups on Tuesday, March 1.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Amherst 62, Hastings St. Cecilia 45

Dundy County Stratton 38, Johnson-Brock 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Lawrence-Nelson 41

Hartington Cedar Catholic 75, North Central 42

Mead 56, Leyton 33

Mullen 52, Potter-Dix 37

North Platte St. Patrick’s 55, Ansley-Litchfield 39

Parkview Christian 66, Humphrey St. Francis 40

Riverside 66, Walthill 55

Shelton 59, Medicine Valley 48

Wynot 57, Paxton 41

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

Hyannis VS Hay Springs (at @ Alliance HS)

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Beatrice 44, Elkhorn 41 (ot)

Bellevue East 43, Millard North 39

Bellevue West 38, Lincoln Pius X 36

Fremont 65, Kearney 42

Lincoln High 65, Lincoln Northeast 53

Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln East 36

Omaha Central 59, Millard West 43

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

Millard South VS Papillion-LaVista South

Norris VS Gering (at @ Norris HS)

