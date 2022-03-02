Advertisement

Husker volleyball returns to Grand Island for spring match

(KOLNKGIN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska volleyball will return to the Heartland Event Center for the first time since 2015.

The Huskers will play a spring match against Kansas in Grand Island on Saturday, April 23.

The match is set to begin at 5 p.m., with doors opening 90 minutes prior to first serve. The Huskers will also sign autographs after the match.

Tickets will go on sale through Etix and at the Heartland Events Center Box Office at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 10.

All tickets will be reserved at $10. There will be a handling charge on all tickets purchased from Etix. No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

Nebraska last played in Grand Island in the 2015 spring season, sweeping Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,006 at the Heartland Events Center. NU also played in Grand Island in 2011, topping Wichita State 3-2 in front of a packed house of 5,522.

The Huskers are coming off a 26-8 season (15-4 Big Ten) and NCAA Final appearance.

