LSO: After 32 years of service, Captain Tom Brookhouser retires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is wishing farewell to one of their captains who is retiring.

After 32 years of service to the citizens of Lancaster County, Captain Tom Brookhouser retired on Wednesday from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

LSO said Captain Brookhouser started his career in March 1990 and attended the 104th Basic Training Session at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center where he finished as the top academic student.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said while as a deputy, Captain Brookhouser was assigned as a Patrol Deputy, Narcotics Investigator, and Criminal Investigator.

In August 1997, Captain Brookhouser was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. As a Sergeant, he served in the Courts Division, Patrol Division and was the Sergeant in the Metro Fugitive Tasks Force.

Chief Houchin said that in June 2013, Captain Brookhouser was promoted to his current rank of Captain. As a Captain, he was Commander the Civil Division/Personnel & Training Unit and since 2017 he has Commanded the Patrol Division.

While at LSO, Captain Brookhouser was involved in a number of specialty units including Honor Guard Coordinator, Defensive Tactics Instructor and Bike Patrol Unit Coordinator.

LSO said Captain Brookhouser was extremely involved in the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit. He is the only member of the Sheriff’s Office to be an Operator, Assistant Team Leader, Team Leader, Team Coordinator and Team Commander.

In 2014 Captain Brookhouser was the recipient of the Sheriff’s Office Gallantry Star Award for his bravery in an Officer involved shooting incident.

Captain Brookhouser attended the FBI National Academy Session 275 in Quantico, Virginia in 2019 and has been an active member in the FBI National Academy Association since then.

