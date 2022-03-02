LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After near-record and record high temperatures Wednesday afternoon, Thursday is going to be much cooler. Well above average temperatures return for Friday. Precipitation is possible Friday and this weekend.

A cold front moving through the area Wednesday night will lead to a much cooler Thursday. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to upper 50s for much of the area. Winds should be northeast and east at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. The morning Thursday is going to be partly to mostly cloudy with the afternoon mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A surface low, warm front, cold front and upper level trough will move into and through the area Friday and Saturday. Friday is going to be seasonably warm and breezy. High temperatures should be mainly in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds look to be south-southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday evening in Southern and Eastern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas. Rain should change to a wintry mix and snow in North Central and Western Nebraska as well as the panhandle Friday night into Saturday morning. There will be a wide range of high temperatures Saturday thanks to the cold front moving through the area. Snow is possible in much of Northern and Western Nebraska as well as the panhandle Saturday. There could some light snowfall accumulation in those areas. In Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas, it should remain warm enough that precipitation remains rain Saturday. There could be some isolated severe thunderstorms in Iowa and Missouri Saturday. It should also be breezy for the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures will be below average across the area Sunday. There is a chance of snow late Sunday into early Monday. Rain could mix in with the snow in some areas if the precipitation falls in the afternoon Sunday and Monday. It is too early to talk about exact amounts, but measurable snowfall is possible in parts of the area. Stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead as the pattern becomes more active.

