Near record highs for some on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another very warm day across Nebraska and dry. The fire danger remains high due to the dry, breezy conditions and low humidity levels. Near record highs possible, especially in southern Nebraska. A cold front will move across the state this afternoon and evening bringing cooler temperatures for Thursday.

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Record high in Lincoln for March 2nd is 79 set in 1992. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Very warm this afternoon in southern and southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Cooler in northern Nebraska. Warm in southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday night with the lows in the upper 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chillier temperatures Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler on Thursday. Highs in the lower 50s with an east wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Much cooler temperatures on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Warmer temperatures expected on Friday with highs back into the lower 70s. There will be a chance for a few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm late in the day Friday and Friday night.

Warmer temperatures return in southern Nebraska on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be cooler with clouds and the chance for scattered showers. Colder temperatures for Sunday and Monday.

Cooler temperatures for the weekend. A chance for rain late on Friday and Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.