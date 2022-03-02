Advertisement

Nebraska basketball team tops No. 23 OSU, Hoiberg’s 1st win over ranked foe

(KOLN-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 13 points and 11 assists, and Nebraska beat No. 23 Ohio State 78-70.

The Cornhuskers bested a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against teams in the AP Top 25, and Nebraska was 0-24 overall since beating a ranked Maryland squad during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament. C.J. Wilcher added 15 points for the Huskers, who overcame a seven-point deficit in the first half and won their second straight game.

E.J. Liddell had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State, and Malaki Branham scored 16 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

