NSP, Air National Guard dispose of multiple explosive devices

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad, assisted by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the Nebraska Air National Guard’s 155th Air Refueling Wing, have safely destroyed three old military ordnances located in personal property recently.

Last Thursday, February 24, a resident of Fremont located a grenade in the belongings of a deceased relative. That person reported it to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, which contacted the NSP Bomb Squad. Upon inspection, troopers determined that the grenade was live. The grenade was transported to a safe location where it was destroyed with a counter charge by troopers and National Guard EOD unit members.

On Sunday, February 27, the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office reported to the NSP Bomb Squad that they had been notified of an old military ordnance at a residence in Oakdale. Troopers and the National Guard EOD unit responded. After determining that the device was a practice bomb, it was transported to a safe location and destroyed due to the possibility of containing explosive materials.

On Monday, February 28, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office notified the NSP Bomb Squad that they had located what was believed to be a cannon round at a residence in Rushville. Upon inspection, troopers identified the device as an artillery projectile fuze and believed that this was a live explosive device. NSP Bomb Squad troopers and National Guard EOD unit members traveled to Rushville to handle the device. The artillery fuze was transported to a safe location and destroyed with a counter charge.

“Explosive devices can be extremely dangerous,” said Trooper Gabe Skalka, Commander of the NSP Bomb Squad. “If you ever find anything like any of these items, call the authorities immediately and do not attempt to move it. Our teams can be called-in to handle and dispose of the items in a safe manner.”

NSP has Hazardous Device Technicians stationed throughout the state to work with local authorities for this type of situation. NSP also partners with the Nebraska National Guard’s EOD unit for many operations throughout the year.

