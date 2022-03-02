Advertisement

Kearney business owner dies following accident at BluePrint Engines

By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The owner of Blessing Construction died from his injuries following an accident on a construction site at BluePrint Engines.

Kearney Police were called to 2915 Marshall Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary information indicates Ron Blessing was accidently run over by a bulldozer. Following the accident, the bulldozer continued, unattended, traveling south through a field, approximately a quarter mile until it became stuck in the north ditch along Coal Chute Road.

Witness statements and preliminary investigation indicate Blessing had been operating the bulldozer prior to the accident. He was transported to CHI Good Samaritan by ambulance where he died from his injuries. Family notifications have been made.

“On behalf of myself, the entire Kearney Police Department and City of Kearney, our thoughts and prayers are with the Blessing family, Blessing Construction, and all those impacted by this tragic accident,” said Chief Bryan D. Waugh.

This accident remains under investigation by the Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Deputies from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Kearney Police Department along with CHI Good Samaritan Hospital Paramedics responded to the scene.

