Rental photography studio aims to be space for all

10/11 NOW at Ten
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many part-time or even full-time photographers studio space is hard to come by, either because of costs or things like maintenance and upkeep.

One Lincoln woman is working to fill this gap, creating a space of her own, just for others to use.

Studio 8 is following a new national trend. It essentially adopts an Air BnB format, for photography space. It’s located in a newly renovated building near 27th and South Streets and celebrates its opening Tuesday.

“This is a rental photography space for photographers to bring their clients in,” said Madison Sobotka, an owner. “To do headshots, portraits, pregnancies, wedding shoots, anything.”

At 22-years-old Sobotka’s eye for photography, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an abundance of natural light, and her style, a balance of trendy and vintage items with a color scheme that allows for mixing and matching pieces, is evident throughout the space.

It’s a project that came together in just about eight weeks. A dream was realized with the help of her partner Don Farrall - who met when Sobotka was an intern for Farrall at his photography business.

“Coming here helping us paint, helping us lay floors, decorate until midnight I would not have met this timeline I am so blessed,” Sobotka said.

When photographers come to the space they will have access to just about everything inside. Which are a handful of styled sets, props, and high-powered lighting equipment.

“We’re trying to fill a gap of the midwest weather not being great for people to shoot outside all the time,” Sobotka said. “It gets super dark at 5 o’clock and a lot of people’s clients don’t have time to get off work until 5 of 6.”

In the weeks leading up to its official opening, Sobotka said the team has been networking and offering tours to interested clients and said Lincoln knows how to welcome a new business.

“It’s very exciting to say that in a couple of days I will be just like them,” Sobotka said. “Owning a business and being a woman in the midwest doing what I love.”

To rent the space it will run you anywhere from $50 to $70 an hour depending on the day of the week.

For more information, you can check out their website.

