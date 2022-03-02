Warm Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first day of March was seasonably warm. The second day will be just as warm as we will see high temperatures that are more like mid-May than early March. Cooler temperatures are on the horizon as well as some precipitation chances.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds should be north at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A backdoor cold front should move through much of the area Wednesday night and lead to a cooler Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s in Eastern and Central Nebraska. It looks to be a breezy day too with northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday will be warmer and breezy with high temperatures back in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. A surface low and upper level trough will move through the area late Friday and Saturday. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Rain may change to a rain-snow mix or snow from north to south Saturday afternoon and evening as cold air moves behind the cold front. Sunday and Monday will be cooler with a chance of rain and snow.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

