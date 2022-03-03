10/11 NOW Investigation: LPD not yet to 30% female officer recruitment goal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last March, the Lincoln Police Department committed to the 30-by-30 pledge, setting a goal of having women make up 30% of police recruit classes by 2030.

“By signing this pledge the Lincoln Police Department renews its commitment to actively working toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency,” said Assistance Chief Michon Morrow at the time of the signing.

To see if this mark has been hit before and check for progress, 10/11 NOW pulled data from City of Lincoln employee newsletters. It shows in the last ten years, six of the 18 recruit classes hit that 30% goal.

More recently, the department hired just one female in 2020, 7% of 13 recruits. In 2021, that number increased significantly, hiring ten women and exceeding 30% in both classes. The department fell short in their most recent recruit class, which started about a month ago. That class includes three women, or 18% of 17 total recruits.

Despite this photo containing only male recruits, the department said they hired three women who aren't pictured because one was fast-tracked and went through an academy in 2021 and the other two will go through the academy later this year. (Lincoln Police Department)

10/11 NOW initially looked into this story after seeing a photo of the most recent recruit class with only men in it. A statement from Chief of Police Teresa Ewins said the women aren’t pictured because one of them went through the academy in 2021. The other two will go through the academy later this year. That flexibility, she said, is part of the department’s efforts to hire more women and officers in general.

“In the past, a candidate would have to attend the academy class assigned or they would lose their position. Under the more flexible process in place, a candidate can attend an academy class more accommodating for their personal situation and any unique needs they might have,” Chief Ewins said.

This isn’t the only change. Ewins said the department has added a recruitment officer, hosts study sessions for required general knowledge testing, and adjusted the physical standards evaluation to eliminate barriers for female candidates.

“Our commitment to attract a diverse workforce remains unchanged and under Chief Ewins’ leadership we continue to implement strategies to attract high quality candidates that reflect Lincoln. We recognize that the increased diversity of our police department would only allow us to serve this city even better, which is why we are so committed to it,” Ewins said.

Ewins said the department currently employs 51 female officers and has a female chief, assistant chief, and women in other leadership roles.

Recently the department has come under fire for its treatment of women in the past. Lincoln Police fired two women recently and three women have filed lawsuits against the city alleging harassment and discrimination. Former officer Sarah Williams’ case against the city was settled in 2021. Officer Melissa Ripley and Officer Erin Spilker have filed similar lawsuits, which are still active.

