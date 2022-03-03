Campbell’s Nursery: Now is the time to start growing seeds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the weather warms up across Nebraska, it’s already time to get your garden ready. Even though the weather has been nicer to start the month of March, the weather can still hit freezing temperatures over night.

That’s why experts at Campbell’s nursery explained that now is the best time to get your vegetables ready, but indoors. The last frost in Nebraska normally comes on May 1, but when it comes to planting vegetable seeds, the sooner you get them started, the better.

“Right now is a good time to start seeds indoors,” Jason Orth with Campbell’s Nurseries & Garden Centers said, “All your seed packets will have the time to start them inside depending on what kind of seeds you’re going to grow. Some seed packets will say to start four to six weeks before the last frost.”

Orth said there are three ways to get your garden going for this spring.

Start growing the seeds inside, before you bring them outside. Directly sow the seeds in your garden. With the weather unpredictable, hold off until May 1. Buy the plant already started at the nursery and put it into your garden.

“You can definitely get started, get your areas prepped, bring in your soil, have your compost ready to go. Now is the perfect time to get out there and start prepping those areas because of the weather,” Orth said, “You want to leave the plants inside for now because we’re going to go through a lot of freeze and thaw cycles.”

There are plants that can take on the colder weather, but normally if the temperature is below freezing it’s best to have the plants inside. That’s why May 1 is the date to really keep an eye on. Campbell’s normally considers the May 1 as the last frost of the season and you can safely keep your garden outside for good.

Gardening has also been a great outlet during the pandemic and it looks like it’s here to stay. In the 2021 National Gardening Survey, there were over 18 million new gardeners during the pandemic, with 88-percent saying they would keep it going.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.