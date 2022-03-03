Advertisement

Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull

Video of the ordeal shows the dad jumping in action to cover his son with his body. (Source: CNN, KMOV, KHOU, CODY HOOKS, DANIELLE STOUT)
By Alex Gibbs, Rissa Shaw and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier this month to save his son from a raging bull.

Landis Hooks jumped in the ring after seeing his 18-year-old son, Cody, thrown from the bull quickly after leaving the gate at the PRCA rodeo. His son was left unconscious because of the fall.

“All I could think about was just covering him up because he couldn’t cover himself up,” Hooks told KWTX.

Video of the ordeal shows the dad jumping in action to cover his son with his body.

“I’d much rather do that than get in a cage and go cage fighting, I can promise you that,” said Hooks, who used to ride bulls, too.

The video has gone viral since its release, with many commenters calling him a hero and some arguing Hooks should be nominated for “Father of the Year.”

Hooks said he doesn’t think he’s a hero and said he’d do it all again in a heartbeat, even if the bull had done more serious damage.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Suspicious Death 5-year-old boy
Woman arrested as Omaha Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
Ron Blessing, the owner of Blessing Construction died from his injuries following an accident...
Kearney business owner dies following accident at BluePrint Engines
LPD sees increase in mail stolen from mailboxes
Deadly motorcycle crash near 70th Street and Old Cheney Road Tuesday evening.
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed while riding with friends

Latest News

Lincoln teen surprised with colorblind glasses
Lincoln teen surprised with colorblind glasses
Mental Health Awareness for LGBTQ Community
Mental Health Awareness for LGBTQ Community
The Big Ten Conference features 14 schools.
Huskers beat Michigan, advance to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Lincoln City Leaders are shining a light on a mental health-related crisis. A nationwide...
Lincoln City Leaders shine light on LGBTQ mental-health crisis
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea