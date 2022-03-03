Doane’s Mak Hatcliff wins GPAC Freshman of the Year

(KOLN) - Doane Women’s Basketball freshman Mak Hatcliff (Beatrice, Neb.) was honored on Wednesday as the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year. This is the first time a Doane women’s player has received the honor.

Hatcliff had a dominant year on the hardwood for the Tigers, breaking several school records while becoming the first women’s player to lead the GPAC in scoring as a true freshman since the conference expanded in 2000-01.

The season opened with a 32-point performance by Hatcliff, breaking the record for most points in a game for a freshman debut. She capped the season with a 42-point performance to break the program’s single game scoring record. From start to finish, Hatcliff scored 726 total points to set a new single-season record as well as set the freshman record while shooting 51.8-percent from the floor, 8th-best in the GPAC. She averaged 24.2 points a game for the season and 25.9 points per game in conference play.

Her success this year was not just in scoring but in her all-around game. She led the GPAC in steals this year with 2.8 per game, sitting 19th in the NAIA. Her 85 steals are 11th-most for a single season in program history. Hatcliff pulled in 230 rebounds, 7.7 per game which ranked 4th in the GPAC. She pulled in 76 offensive rebounds, 4th-most in the GPAC, and 154 defensive boards, 7th-best in the GPAC.

The Tigers concluded the season with a 12-18 overall record, a seven-game improvement from last year.

