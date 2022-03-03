Advertisement

Doane’s Mak Hatcliff wins GPAC Freshman of the Year

Mak Hatcliff wins GPAC Women's Basketball Freshman of the Year award.
Mak Hatcliff wins GPAC Women's Basketball Freshman of the Year award.(KOLN-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KOLN) - Doane Women’s Basketball freshman Mak Hatcliff (Beatrice, Neb.) was honored on Wednesday as the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year. This is the first time a Doane women’s player has received the honor.

Hatcliff had a dominant year on the hardwood for the Tigers, breaking several school records while becoming the first women’s player to lead the GPAC in scoring as a true freshman since the conference expanded in 2000-01.

The season opened with a 32-point performance by Hatcliff, breaking the record for most points in a game for a freshman debut. She capped the season with a 42-point performance to break the program’s single game scoring record. From start to finish, Hatcliff scored 726 total points to set a new single-season record as well as set the freshman record while shooting 51.8-percent from the floor, 8th-best in the GPAC. She averaged 24.2 points a game for the season and 25.9 points per game in conference play.

Her success this year was not just in scoring but in her all-around game. She led the GPAC in steals this year with 2.8 per game, sitting 19th in the NAIA. Her 85 steals are 11th-most for a single season in program history. Hatcliff pulled in 230 rebounds, 7.7 per game which ranked 4th in the GPAC. She pulled in 76 offensive rebounds, 4th-most in the GPAC, and 154 defensive boards, 7th-best in the GPAC.

The Tigers concluded the season with a 12-18 overall record, a seven-game improvement from last year.

